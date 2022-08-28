Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.20 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

