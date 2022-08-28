Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

