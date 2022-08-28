Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $274.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

