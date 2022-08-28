Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

