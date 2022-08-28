Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

