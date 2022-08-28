Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $52,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $169.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

