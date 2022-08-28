Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 519 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ubiquiti by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.93. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.15 and a 52-week high of $344.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

