Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $276.20 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.58.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

