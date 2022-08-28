Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $7.84 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $82.40 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

