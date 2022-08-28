Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,753 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ABC opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $148.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.