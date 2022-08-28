Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins Price Performance

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Rollins stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

