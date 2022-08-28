Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Fiserv by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 247,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

