Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

