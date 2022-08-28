Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of TTE opened at $53.75 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

