Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,361 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $77.73 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

