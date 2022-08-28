Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFP opened at $20.43 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RFP. StockNews.com cut Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

