Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,162,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

