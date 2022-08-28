Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,472,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $486.71 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.63 and a 200-day moving average of $453.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.