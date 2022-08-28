Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 5.7 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.54 and its 200-day moving average is $429.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

