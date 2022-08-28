Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,621 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,023 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

