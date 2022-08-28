Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,957 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna stock opened at $284.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

