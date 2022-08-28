Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,935 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $448.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.18 and a 200-day moving average of $437.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.44.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.