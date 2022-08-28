Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $191.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.