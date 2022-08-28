O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Shares Down 6%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 28,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

O3 Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

