Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $177,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,062,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,884.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 101,567 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 81,772 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $338.51 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.57 and a 52-week high of $361.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $8,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

