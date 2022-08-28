Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 329 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 17,612.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after purchasing an additional 914,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,689,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

BXP opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.46. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.