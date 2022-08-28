MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.18.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.60.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

