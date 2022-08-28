LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of LKQ worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LKQ by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 145,662 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

