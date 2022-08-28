LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingTree Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $170.21.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.