LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LendingTree Price Performance
TREE stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $170.21.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
