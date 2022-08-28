Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 17,342 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,403,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 324,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Farfetch Trading Up 26.1 %

Shares of FTCH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

