Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,987,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

JGGCU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

