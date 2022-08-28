Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.75.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $212.40 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.85.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

