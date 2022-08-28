Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Shares Up 0.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kyowa Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.