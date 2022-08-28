King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.