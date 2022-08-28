King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,520 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.48.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

