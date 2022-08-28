King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 13,801 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,801 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

