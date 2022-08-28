King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 17,338 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,509,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 4.5 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

