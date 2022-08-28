JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $99.08 Million Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.17% of Dada Nexus worth $99,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.