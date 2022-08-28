JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $95.85 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Restaurant Brands International worth $95,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

