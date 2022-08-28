JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $93.07 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.16% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $93,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.