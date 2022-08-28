JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,547,884 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Itaú Unibanco worth $100,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 782,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

