JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.14% of Progyny worth $100,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 21.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

