JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 233,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,043. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 962,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JELD opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $991.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.21. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

