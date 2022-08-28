Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 6,004 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,379.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,330,426.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Price Performance

Star Equity stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Equity in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

