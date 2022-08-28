Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 3.7 %

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU stock opened at $448.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $429.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.44. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

