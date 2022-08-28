Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $55,568.16 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $119,958.39.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $161.78 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

