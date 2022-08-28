Insider Selling: inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) CEO Sells $38,456.78 in Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 4,153 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $38,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

inTEST Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.03 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

inTEST Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 258,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 54,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

