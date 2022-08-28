Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells 1,414 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Get Catalent alerts:

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.