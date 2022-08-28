Insider Selling: 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Sells 31,860.92 in Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at 713,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of ME stock opened at 3.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of 2.12 and a one year high of 13.68.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in 23andMe by 2,175.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 238,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 227,547 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 21.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

ME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.