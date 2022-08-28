Insider Buying: Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Acquires $106,715.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 3,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $106,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,516.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $226,926.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Wes Cummins acquired 6,610 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $233,134.70.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of VPG stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.