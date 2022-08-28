Insider Buying: Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Director Acquires $50,400.00 in Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $31.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.78. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.